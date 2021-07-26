On Air
FM Synthesis – Show #2 Fairlight CMI (26/07/2021)
Itamar discusses the Australian synthesiser the Fairlight CMI, otherwise known as the first sampler. He showcases the synthesiser’s impact by playlisting across different genres.
Listen to the episode and check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Zoolooklogie - Jean Michel Jarre
- Appetite - Prefab Sprout
- Close (To The Edit) - The Art of Noise
- XP41 - Hajime Tachibana
- Crocodile Dundee Theme - Peter Best
- Shout - Devo
- Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
- Descent Into the Inferno - Scraping Foetus Off the Wheel
- Needle to the Groove - Menatronix
- Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars Ft. Cardi B
Itamar Livne
July 26th 2021Read more by Itamar Livne
Category: Audio, Audio, General, Music Reviews, Tech Reviews
Topics: Music, Pop Culture
Tags: FM Synthesis, synthesizer
More by FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis – Show #1 Prophet 5 (19/07/2021)
Itamar discusses the pivotal 80s synthesiser the Prophet-5 presenting a diverse selection of songs that showcase all its notable abilities.