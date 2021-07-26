FM Synthesis

On Air

FM Synthesis – Show #2 Fairlight CMI (26/07/2021)

FM Synthesis

Itamar discusses the Australian synthesiser the Fairlight CMI, otherwise known as the first sampler. He showcases the synthesiser’s impact by playlisting across different genres.

Listen to the episode and check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. Zoolooklogie - Jean Michel Jarre
  2. Appetite - Prefab Sprout
  3. Close (To The Edit) - The Art of Noise
  4. XP41 - Hajime Tachibana
  5. Crocodile Dundee Theme - Peter Best
  6. Shout - Devo
  7. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
  8. Descent Into the Inferno - Scraping Foetus Off the Wheel
  9. Needle to the Groove - Menatronix
  10. Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars Ft. Cardi B
Itamar Livne

July 26th 2021
Read more by Itamar Livne
Category: , , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #1 Prophet 5 (19/07/2021)

Itamar discusses the pivotal 80s synthesiser the Prophet-5 presenting a diverse selection of songs that showcase all its notable abilities.

Related Content

IMG_0280_0.jpg

Playlist: Week 4 23/2/15 (Acid House/Techno)