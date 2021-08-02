On Air
FM Synthesis – Show #3 Roland TR-808 (02/08/2021)
Itamar covers the world’s most popular drum machine and presents its evolution through various genres.
Listen and check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Planet Rock - Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force
- Psycho Killer - Talking Heads
- I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Whitney Huston
- Paul Revere - Beastie Boys
- Flow Coma - 808 State
- Clear - Cybotron
- The Way You Move - Outkast
- Love Lockdown - Kanye West
- Eerie - Voidhood
- Xtal - Aphex Twin
