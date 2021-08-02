FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #3 Roland TR-808 (02/08/2021)

Itamar covers the world’s most popular drum machine and presents its evolution through various genres.

Listen and check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. Planet Rock - Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force
  2. Psycho Killer - Talking Heads
  3. I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Whitney Huston
  4. Paul Revere - Beastie Boys
  5. Flow Coma - 808 State
  6. Clear - Cybotron
  7. The Way You Move - Outkast
  8. Love Lockdown - Kanye West
  9. Eerie - Voidhood
  10. Xtal - Aphex Twin
Itamar Livne

August 2nd 2021
