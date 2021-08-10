FM Synthesis – Show #4 Mellotron (09/08/2021)

FM Synthesis

Itamar discusses the great 80s keyboard the Mellotron, dividing the program to follow its three most distinct sounds: flutes, violins and choirs.

Playlist

  1. Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles
  2. Phenomenal Cat - The Kinks
  3. Hole In My Shoe - Traffic
  4. Nights in White Satin - The Moody Blues
  5. Joan of Arc - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
  6. Just For Today - Clairo
  7. The Engulfed Cathedral - Isao Tomita
  8. Gangsta's Paradise - Coolio
  9. Utopia - Goldfrapp
  10. Exit Music (For a Film) - Radiohead
Itamar Livne

August 10th 2021
