FM Synthesis – Show #4 Mellotron (09/08/2021)
Itamar discusses the great 80s keyboard the Mellotron, dividing the program to follow its three most distinct sounds: flutes, violins and choirs.
Check out the playlist below
Playlist
- Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles
- Phenomenal Cat - The Kinks
- Hole In My Shoe - Traffic
- Nights in White Satin - The Moody Blues
- Joan of Arc - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
- Just For Today - Clairo
- The Engulfed Cathedral - Isao Tomita
- Gangsta's Paradise - Coolio
- Utopia - Goldfrapp
- Exit Music (For a Film) - Radiohead