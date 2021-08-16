On Air
FM Synthesis – Show #5 Itamar’s Favourites (16/08/2021)
Itamar breaks down some of his favourite music and productions speaking on his own experience with certain pieces.
Check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Tuff Ghost - The Unicorns
- Nothing At All - Perfume Genius
- My People Have Deep Roots - Arushi Jain
- Desire - The Goon Sax
- Thug Tears - JPEGMAFIA
- Hey Nineteen - Steely Dan
- That's Really Super, Supergirl - XTC
- Oblique - Divide and Dissolve
- Bahr Ghettas - Liliane Chlela
- This Flight Tonight - Joni Mitchell
Itamar Livne
August 16th 2021
