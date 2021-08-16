FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #5 Itamar’s Favourites (16/08/2021)

Itamar breaks down some of his favourite music and productions speaking on his own experience with certain pieces.

Check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. Tuff Ghost - The Unicorns
  2. Nothing At All - Perfume Genius
  3. My People Have Deep Roots - Arushi Jain
  4. Desire - The Goon Sax
  5. Thug Tears - JPEGMAFIA
  6. Hey Nineteen - Steely Dan
  7. That's Really Super, Supergirl - XTC
  8. Oblique - Divide and Dissolve
  9. Bahr Ghettas - Liliane Chlela
  10. This Flight Tonight - Joni Mitchell
Itamar Livne

August 16th 2021
