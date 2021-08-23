FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #6 Dave Fridmann (23/08/2021)

Itamar discusses one of his favourite producers – Dave Fridmann. He presents songs all the way from Fridmann’s beginning to his triumph as a classic Indie producer.

Check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. Endlessly - Mercury Rev
  2. Jane - Elf Power
  3. Cody - Mogwai
  4. Gold Day - Sparklehorse
  5. Coming In From the Cold - The Delgados
  6. The Fox - Sleater Kinney
  7. Monkey - Low
  8. Black Moth Super Rainbow - Tooth Decay
  9. Convinced of the Hex - The Flaming Lips
  10. Me and Michael - MGMT
Itamar Livne

August 23rd 2021
