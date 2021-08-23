On Air
FM Synthesis – Show #6 Dave Fridmann (23/08/2021)
Itamar discusses one of his favourite producers – Dave Fridmann. He presents songs all the way from Fridmann’s beginning to his triumph as a classic Indie producer.
Check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Endlessly - Mercury Rev
- Jane - Elf Power
- Cody - Mogwai
- Gold Day - Sparklehorse
- Coming In From the Cold - The Delgados
- The Fox - Sleater Kinney
- Monkey - Low
- Black Moth Super Rainbow - Tooth Decay
- Convinced of the Hex - The Flaming Lips
- Me and Michael - MGMT
Itamar Livne
August 23rd 2021
