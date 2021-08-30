On Air
FM Synthesis – Show #7 Vocoder (30/08/2021)
Itamar discusses the interesting history of the Vocoder while playing the most impressive uses of it.
Check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Ode To Joy - Wendy Carlos
- The Robots - Kraftwerk
- Mr. Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra
- Behind the Mask - Yellow Magic Orchestra
- Dance Floor - Zapp
- O Superman - Laurie Anderson
- In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country - Boards of Canada
- Intergalactic - Beastie Boys
- Shutterbug - Big Boi
Itamar Livne
August 30th 2021
Category: Audio
Topics: Music
Tags: FM Synthesis, synthesisers
