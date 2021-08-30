FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #7 Vocoder (30/08/2021)

FM Synthesis

Itamar discusses the interesting history of the Vocoder while playing the most impressive uses of it.
Check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. Ode To Joy - Wendy Carlos
  2. The Robots - Kraftwerk
  3. Mr. Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra
  4. Behind the Mask - Yellow Magic Orchestra
  5. Dance Floor - Zapp
  6. O Superman - Laurie Anderson
  7. In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country - Boards of Canada
  8. Intergalactic - Beastie Boys
  9. Shutterbug - Big Boi
Itamar Livne

August 30th 2021
