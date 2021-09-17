On Air
FM Synthesis – Show #8 Warp Records (06/09/2021)
Itamar discusses the legendary record label Warp Records, playing notable artists from their entire catalogue. Check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Windowlicker - Aphex Twin
- Roygbiv - Boards of Canada
- Skin With Me - Mira Calix
- My Red Hot Car - Squarepusher
- Race:In - Battles
- Mmmhmm - Flying Lotus
- Sheep - Gonjasufi
- Take Me Apart - Kelela
- Noid - Yves Tumor
- Long Road Home - ONeohtrix Point Never
Itamar Livne
September 17th 2021
Category: Audio, Audio, Live Reviews
Topics: Music
Tags: FM Synthesis, Synthesiser, Warp
