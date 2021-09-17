FM Synthesis

On Air

FM Synthesis – Show #8 Warp Records (06/09/2021)

FM Synthesis

Itamar discusses the legendary record label Warp Records, playing notable artists from their entire catalogue. Check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. Windowlicker - Aphex Twin
  2. Roygbiv - Boards of Canada
  3. Skin With Me - Mira Calix
  4. My Red Hot Car - Squarepusher
  5. Race:In - Battles
  6. Mmmhmm - Flying Lotus
  7. Sheep - Gonjasufi
  8. Take Me Apart - Kelela
  9. Noid - Yves Tumor
  10. Long Road Home - ONeohtrix Point Never
Itamar Livne

September 17th 2021
Read more by Itamar Livne
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #7 Vocoder (30/08/2021)

Itamar discusses the interesting history of the Vocoder while playing the most impressive uses of it. Check out the playlist below:

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #6 Dave Fridmann (23/08/2021)

Itamar discusses one of his favourite producers – Dave Fridmann. He presents songs all the way from Fridmann’s beginning to his triumph […]

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #5 Itamar’s Favourites (16/08/2021)

Itamar breaks down some of his favourite music and productions speaking on his own experience with certain pieces. Check out the playlist […]

Related Content

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis - Show #4 Mellotron (09/08/2021)

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis - Show #3 Roland TR-808 (02/08/2021)

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis - Show #2 Fairlight CMI (26/07/2021)