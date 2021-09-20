On Air
FM Synthesis – Show #9 Eccentric Instruments (20/09/2021)
Itamar discusses a variety of odd instruments that feature on some of his favourite music, check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- The Other Side of You - The Bats
- Feel You - Julia Holter
- Highway 61 Revisited - Bob Dylan
- All Neon Like - Bjork
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Jack Nitzsche
- How to Disappear Completely - Radiohead
- Velouria - Pixies
- You're Gonna Miss Me - The 13th Floor Elevators
- Rasputin - Boney M
Itamar Livne
September 20th 2021Read more by Itamar Livne
Category: Audio, Music Reviews
Topics: Art, Music
Tags: Eccentric, FM Synthesis, Synthesiser
