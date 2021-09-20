FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #9 Eccentric Instruments (20/09/2021)

Itamar discusses a variety of odd instruments that feature on some of his favourite music, check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. The Other Side of You - The Bats
  2. Feel You - Julia Holter
  3. Highway 61 Revisited - Bob Dylan
  4. All Neon Like - Bjork
  5. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Jack Nitzsche
  6. How to Disappear Completely - Radiohead
  7. Velouria - Pixies
  8. You're Gonna Miss Me - The 13th Floor Elevators
  9. Rasputin - Boney M
Itamar Livne

September 20th 2021
