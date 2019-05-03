Following Fashion Revolution Week: What is the true cost of fashion?

For the average Australian, thinking about the clothes we wear beyond the moment we see them in a shop, and after the moment we’re done with that look, is easy.

But, as the Fashion Revolution week came to a close last week, people around the world were reminded of the unethical conditions impacting those that make our clothes.

Reporter Rosanne Maloney spoke to Oxfam advocacy and campaign manager, Joy Kyriacou, and Bangladeshi lecturer at BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology and RMIT textiles masters student, Zinia Anjaman Ara, about the things we don’t hear about the fashion industry.