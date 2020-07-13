SYN Podcasts
Food deliveries & phone check-in’s, Glebe Youth Service going above and beyond
Glebe Youth Service (GYS) is a non-government organisation dedicated to the support of young people aged 12-24 who live, work, study or play in the Glebe area of Sydney. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, GYS has had to transform their centre-based operation into an agile and online one. They provided youth programs remotely and a free food delivery service to over 100 people.
Dylan caught up with Keiran, Habil and Eloise from Glebe Youth Service to talk about their work.
Listen to the full podcast here.
