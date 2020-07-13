Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC

Food deliveries & phone check-in’s, Glebe Youth Service going above and beyond

Glebe Youth Service (GYS) is a non-government organisation dedicated to the support of young people aged 12-24 who live, work, study or play in the Glebe area of Sydney. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, GYS has had to transform their centre-based operation into an agile and online one. They provided youth programs remotely and a free food delivery service to over 100 people.

Dylan caught up with Keiran, Habil and Eloise from Glebe Youth Service to talk about their work.

Listen to the full podcast here.
The Happydemic is a podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic

Dylan Storer

July 13th 2020
