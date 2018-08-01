icket to freedom

SYN Nation

What Is Fracking and How Will It Effect You?

Fracking

To describe fracking as controversial is an understatement, I investigate  exactly what fracking is and where it currently sits in Western Australia.

Dylan Storer

August 1st 2018
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Edge

wrongskin
icket to freedom
The Edge

Wrong Skin: New Podcast Set In The Kimberley, More Than Just True Crime

A new podcast is sending shockwaves right across the Kimberley from the average person to the big end of town. It talks […]

FB_IMG_1531792676348
icket to freedom
The Edge

Designing World Class Fashion, In The Bush

Marnin Studio is a social enterprise art and textiles studio based in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia for the past few years they […]

Untitled design (1)
icket to freedom
The Edge

Looking After Country: Female Indigenous Rangers

Out on Walmajarri country in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, there is a crack team of Aboriginal women conserving country and passing […]

Related Content

Bin Lid Stand
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Australian Recycling Crisis

THIS WEEK ON ENVIRENCE
ENVIRENCE.png
Envirence

Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals

nbc-fires-donald-trump-after-he-calls-mexicans-rapists-and-drug-runners
ENVIRENCE.png
Envirence

100 days of Donald Trump - Envirence Podcast 2