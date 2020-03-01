On Air
Franc Moody Interview
Liam calls Ned and Jon of Franc Moody from the other side of the world to discuss their album about virtual connections.
Aired on 28/02/20. Produced by Liam Marziano.
More by New and Approved
Kiana V. Interview
Liam and James have a chat with LA-based Kiana V. following the release of No Rush (featuring Australia’s Billy Davis)! Aired on […]
Jay Som Interview
Liam hosts a phone interview with LA-based artist Jay Som, preluding her first Australian tour! Aired on 14/02/20. Produced by Liam Marziano.
Stonefox Interview
Liam and James host an interview with Melbourne-based, Canada-signed trio Stonefox! Aired on 14/02/20. Produced by Liam Marziano.