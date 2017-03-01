Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

French presidential candidate Le Penn sparks controversy by not wearing head scarf

Far right French presidential candidate, and front-runner in the first round of the French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen, has recently sparked controversy with her refusal to wear a headscarf to meet Lebanon’s grand mufti. As the first round of the elections nears, Reporter Kelsey Rettino spoke with researcher and sessional academic in international politics at the University of Melbourne, Dr Maryse Helbert, to find out more about the incident, and look at Le Pen’s chances of becoming the next president of France.

Jordan Fennell

March 1st 2017
