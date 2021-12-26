On Air
Friday On My Mind – Episode 10
The 10th episode of Friday On My Mind!
Our special Boxing Day episode, featuring music from Australia and around the world.
Track listing:
The Delltones – ‘Hangin’ Five’ (1963)
The Pacifics – ‘Slowly But Surely’ (1964)
Steve Little – ‘Surfie Roundabout’ (1965?)
Bobby And Laurie – ‘You’ll Come Round’ (1966)
The Blue Rondos – ‘Baby I Go For You’ (1964)
The Kinks – ‘You Still Want Me’ (1964)
The Cherokees – ‘I’ve Been Trying’ (1965)
The Cherokees – ‘That’s If You Want Me To’ (1965)
The Cherokees – ‘Little Lover’ (1966)
The Cherokees – ‘The Angels Listened In’ (1966)
The Cherokees – ‘A Woman With Soul’ (1966)
The Cherokees – ‘Oh Monah’ (1966)
The Cherokees – ‘I’ve Gone Wild’ (1967)
Marcie And The Cookies – ‘I Would If I Could’ (1968)
The Dave Miller Set – ‘Let’s Get Together’ (1968)
The Masters Apprentices – ‘Merry-Go-Round’ (1969)
The Flying Circus – ‘She Don’t Care About Time’ (1969)
Be sure to tune in next Sunday at 11am for more great music from the 60’s.
Asher Karahasan
Asher Karahasan
December 26th 2021
