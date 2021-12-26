fullsizeoutput_63c

Friday On My Mind – Episode 10

fullsizeoutput_773

The 10th episode of Friday On My Mind!

Our special Boxing Day episode, featuring music from Australia and around the world.

Track listing:

The Delltones – ‘Hangin’ Five’ (1963)

The Pacifics – ‘Slowly But Surely’ (1964)

Steve Little – ‘Surfie Roundabout’ (1965?)

Bobby And Laurie – ‘You’ll Come Round’ (1966)

The Blue Rondos – ‘Baby I Go For You’ (1964)

The Kinks – ‘You Still Want Me’ (1964)

The Cherokees – ‘I’ve Been Trying’ (1965)

The Cherokees – ‘That’s If You Want Me To’ (1965)

The Cherokees – ‘Little Lover’ (1966)

The Cherokees – ‘The Angels Listened In’ (1966)

The Cherokees – ‘A Woman With Soul’ (1966)

The Cherokees – ‘Oh Monah’ (1966)

The Cherokees – ‘I’ve Gone Wild’ (1967)

Marcie And The Cookies – ‘I Would If I Could’ (1968)

The Dave Miller Set – ‘Let’s Get Together’ (1968)

The Masters Apprentices – ‘Merry-Go-Round’ (1969)

The Flying Circus – ‘She Don’t Care About Time’ (1969)

 

Be sure to tune in next Sunday at 11am for more great music from the 60’s. 

 

December 26th 2021
