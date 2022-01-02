fullsizeoutput_63c

Friday On My Mind – Episode 11

The 11th episode of Friday On My Mind!

And our first episode of 2022!

In this episode of Friday we take a dive in to the beginning of the 70’s progressive rock period with legendary Australian band Zoot.

Track listing:

The Purple Hearts – ‘Of Hopes And Dreams And Tombstones’ (1966)

Steve Denver And the Phantoms – ‘Money’ (1964)

Steve And The Board – ‘The Giggle-Eyed-Goo’ (1965)

Annette Steele – ‘Lazy River’ (1967)

Ronnie Burns – ‘Coalman’ (1966)

Grandma’s Tonic – ‘Lost Girl’ (1967)

Zoot – ‘You Better get Goin’ Now’ (1968)

Zoot – ‘One Times Two Times Three Times Four’ (1968)

Zoot – ‘Mr Songwriter’ (1970)

Zoot – ‘Hey Pinky’ (1970)

Zoot – ‘Eleanor Rigby’ (1970)

Zoot – ‘Turn Your Head’ (1970)

Healing Force – ‘Golden Miles’ (1970)

 

