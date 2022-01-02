On Air
Friday On My Mind – Episode 11
The 11th episode of Friday On My Mind!
And our first episode of 2022!
In this episode of Friday we take a dive in to the beginning of the 70’s progressive rock period with legendary Australian band Zoot.
Track listing:
The Purple Hearts – ‘Of Hopes And Dreams And Tombstones’ (1966)
Steve Denver And the Phantoms – ‘Money’ (1964)
Steve And The Board – ‘The Giggle-Eyed-Goo’ (1965)
Annette Steele – ‘Lazy River’ (1967)
Ronnie Burns – ‘Coalman’ (1966)
Grandma’s Tonic – ‘Lost Girl’ (1967)
Zoot – ‘You Better get Goin’ Now’ (1968)
Zoot – ‘One Times Two Times Three Times Four’ (1968)
Zoot – ‘Mr Songwriter’ (1970)
Zoot – ‘Hey Pinky’ (1970)
Zoot – ‘Eleanor Rigby’ (1970)
Zoot – ‘Turn Your Head’ (1970)
Healing Force – ‘Golden Miles’ (1970)
Be sure to tune in next Sunday at 11am for more great music from the 60’s.
Asher Karahasan
January 2nd 2022Read more by Asher Karahasan
