Friday On My Mind – Episode 12

The 12th episode of Friday On My Mind!

In this episode of Friday we look back on the incredible success of Melbourne singer, the late Lynne Randell.

Track listing:

The 5 – “I’ll Be There” (1965)

April Byron – “He’s A Thief” (1966)

The Southern Gentlemen – “Mean, Mean, City” (1965)

Dino, Desi And Billy – “The Rebel Kind” (1965)

The Vagrants – “Young Blues” (1966)

The Probe – “Don’t Act Blind” (1967)

Lynne Randell – “Summertime” (1965)

Lynne Randell – “Going Out Of My Head” (1966)

Lynne Randell – “Take The Bitter With The Sweet” (1966)

Lynne Randell – “Ciao Baby” (1967)

Lynne Randell – “Stranger In My Arms” (1967)

Lynne Randell – “That’s A Hoe Down” (1967)

The Throb – “Turn My Head” (1966)

The Easybeats – “Heaven And Hell” (1967)

The Iguana – “Sunshine People” (1968)

The Vibrants – “Something About You Baby” (1967)

