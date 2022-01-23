fullsizeoutput_63c

On Air

Friday On My Mind – Episode 13 (Last Episode)

scan300011

The 13th episode of Friday On My Mind!

Our last episode! An all Australian rock show featuring stone cold classics and hidden gems.

Also in this episode of Friday we pay tribute to 1960s Australian singer, the late Mike Furber.

Track listing:

The D-Coys – “Now Comes A Day” (1965)

Marcie Jones – “Quiet” (1965)

Terry Dean  – “It’s You” (1965)

M.P.D. Limited – “Her Favourite Song” (1966)

The Jackson Kings – “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” (1966)

The Throb – “Black” (1966)

Mike Furber And The Bowery Boys – “You Stole My Love” (1966)

Mike Furber And The Bowery Boys – “That’s When Happiness Began” (1966)

Mike Furber And The Bowery Boys- “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” (1966)

Mike Furber And The Bowery Boys – “Diddy Wah Diddy” (1966)

Mike Furber – “Where Are You” (1967)

Mike Furber – “Keep A Little Love” (1969)

Larry’s Rebels – “Painter Man” (1967

The Groop  – “Woman You’re Breaking Me” (1967)

The Elois – “By My Side” (1967)

The Easybeats – “Friday On My Mind” (1967)

 

 

Special thanks to everyone at SYN for the opportunity to present this show, and for their ongoing support. And to our fabulous listeners for two fantastic seasons of Friday On My Mind. It’s been a gas.

January 23rd 2022
