Friday On My Mind – Episode 2

Our 1 hour special on iconic Australian Band The Easybeats!

We take a look back at the history of this great band and how their music paved the way for generations to come.

Track listing:

For My Woman – 1965

Say That You’re Mine – 1965

She’s So Fine – 1965

The Old Oak Tree – 1965

Easy As Can Be – 1965

Women – 1965

Come And See Her – 1966

I’ll Make You Happy – 1966

Too Much – 1966

Tryin’ So Hard – 1966

Sorry – 1966

Funny Feelin’ – 1966

You Said That – 1966

Friday On My Mind – 1966

All Gone Boy – 1967

Saturday Night – 1967

Good Times – 1968