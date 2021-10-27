Friday On My Mind – Episode 3

Our third episode!

A real mixed bag of songs and styles from Australia and around the world.

From soul to garage rock and even some folk, it’s all here on episode 3 of Friday On My Mind.

Track listing:

The Seeds – Pushin’ Too hard (1966)

Tony Shepp – Come To Your Window (1966)

Yvonne Barrett – Little People (1965)

The Who – Substitute (1966)

The Loved Ones – Ever Lovin’ Man (1966)

The Twilights – 9.50 (1967)

Gerri Diamond – Mama You Forgot (1965)

The Knack – Take Your Love (1966)

The Bee Gees – Spicks And Specks (1966)

Bob Dylan – Only A Hobo (Demo, 1962?)

Bob Dylan – I’ll Keep It With Mine (Demo, 1963?)

Bob Dylan – Gypsy Lou (Demo, 1962?)

The Creation – If I Stay Too Long (1967)

The Master’s Apprentices – Elevator Driver (1968)

M.P.D Limited – It’s Been A Long Time Coming (1966)

The Strangers – Take The Time (1968)