Friday On My Mind – Episode 3
Our third episode!
A real mixed bag of songs and styles from Australia and around the world.
From soul to garage rock and even some folk, it’s all here on episode 3 of Friday On My Mind.
Track listing:
The Seeds – Pushin’ Too hard (1966)
Tony Shepp – Come To Your Window (1966)
Yvonne Barrett – Little People (1965)
The Who – Substitute (1966)
The Loved Ones – Ever Lovin’ Man (1966)
The Twilights – 9.50 (1967)
Gerri Diamond – Mama You Forgot (1965)
The Knack – Take Your Love (1966)
The Bee Gees – Spicks And Specks (1966)
Bob Dylan – Only A Hobo (Demo, 1962?)
Bob Dylan – I’ll Keep It With Mine (Demo, 1963?)
Bob Dylan – Gypsy Lou (Demo, 1962?)
The Creation – If I Stay Too Long (1967)
The Master’s Apprentices – Elevator Driver (1968)
M.P.D Limited – It’s Been A Long Time Coming (1966)
The Strangers – Take The Time (1968)
Asher Karahasan
Asher Karahasan
October 27th 2021
