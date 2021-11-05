fullsizeoutput_63c

Friday On My Mind – Episode 4

The 4th episode of Friday On My Mind!

A mix of songs and artists from Australia and around the world.

We even unearth some 55 year old Garage Rock gems from Regional Victoria!

Track listing:

The Brigade – As A Boy (1968)

Marcie Jones – I Wanna Know (1965)

Max Hamilton And The Impacts – Shake With Me (1965)

The Pretty Things – Midnight To Six Man (1965)

The Packers – Go Head On (1965)

The Four Evers – What A Scene (1966)

Peter And The Silhouettes – Claudette Jones (1966)

Peter And The Silhouettes – The Natural Man (1966)

M.I.5 – My Home Town (1966)

The Liv’n End – Come Back Now (1966)

The Liv’n End – Somehow (1966)

The Checkmates – You Said (1966)

The Rolling Stones – That’s How Strong My Love Is (1965)

Billy Adams – Alone (1965)

Billy Thorpe And The Aztecs – You Don’t Love Me (1964)

Marty Rhone – Every Minute Of You (1966)

The Town Criers – Everlasting Love (1968)

The Dave Miller Set – A Bread And Butter Day (1968)

Lynne Randell – Ciao Baby (1967)

 

November 5th 2021
Friday On My Mind – Episode 3

Our third episode! A real mixed bag of songs and styles from Australia and around the world. From soul to garage rock and […]

Friday On My Mind – Episode 2

Friday On My Mind – Episode 2 Our 1 hour special on iconic Australian Band The Easybeats! We take a look back […]

Friday On My Mind – Episode 1

The first ever episode of Friday On My Mind! An overview of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Australia from 1960 to 1969.

