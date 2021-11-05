On Air
Friday On My Mind – Episode 4
The 4th episode of Friday On My Mind!
A mix of songs and artists from Australia and around the world.
We even unearth some 55 year old Garage Rock gems from Regional Victoria!
Track listing:
The Brigade – As A Boy (1968)
Marcie Jones – I Wanna Know (1965)
Max Hamilton And The Impacts – Shake With Me (1965)
The Pretty Things – Midnight To Six Man (1965)
The Packers – Go Head On (1965)
The Four Evers – What A Scene (1966)
Peter And The Silhouettes – Claudette Jones (1966)
Peter And The Silhouettes – The Natural Man (1966)
M.I.5 – My Home Town (1966)
The Liv’n End – Come Back Now (1966)
The Liv’n End – Somehow (1966)
The Checkmates – You Said (1966)
The Rolling Stones – That’s How Strong My Love Is (1965)
Billy Adams – Alone (1965)
Billy Thorpe And The Aztecs – You Don’t Love Me (1964)
Marty Rhone – Every Minute Of You (1966)
The Town Criers – Everlasting Love (1968)
The Dave Miller Set – A Bread And Butter Day (1968)
Lynne Randell – Ciao Baby (1967)
Asher Karahasan
Asher Karahasan
November 5th 2021
Category: Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: 1960s, Australian music, british invasion, Friday On My Mind, Garage Rock, Music, music history, pop music, Regional Victoria, soul music
