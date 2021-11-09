Friday On My Mind – Episode 5

The 5th episode of Friday On My Mind!

A mix of songs and artists from Australia and around the world.

Track listing:

Merv Benton – ‘Cincinnati Fireball’ (1965)

Paul Revere And The Raiders – ‘Kicks’ (1966)

The Beatles – ‘I’ll Get You’ (1963)

The 5 – ‘How Can She Know’ (1965)

Annette Steele – ‘Run For Shelter’ (1967)

The Cherokees – ‘A Woman With Soul’ (1966)

The Masters Apprentices – ‘Undecided’ (1967)

The Masters Apprentices – ‘Wars Or Hands Of Time’ (1967)

The Masters Apprentices – ‘Johnny B Goode’ (1967)

The Masters Apprentices – ‘Hot Gully Wind’ (1967)

The Masters Apprentices – ‘Theme For A Social Climber’ (1967)

The Masters Apprentices – ‘Buried And Dead’ (1967)

The Searchers – ‘Secondhand Dealer’ (1968)

The Move – ‘Night Of Fear’ (1966)

Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger And The Trinity – ‘Light My Fire’ (1969)

The Bee Gees – ‘Please Read Me’ (1967)