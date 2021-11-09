On Air
Friday On My Mind – Episode 5
The 5th episode of Friday On My Mind!
A mix of songs and artists from Australia and around the world.
Track listing:
Merv Benton – ‘Cincinnati Fireball’ (1965)
Paul Revere And The Raiders – ‘Kicks’ (1966)
The Beatles – ‘I’ll Get You’ (1963)
The 5 – ‘How Can She Know’ (1965)
Annette Steele – ‘Run For Shelter’ (1967)
The Cherokees – ‘A Woman With Soul’ (1966)
The Masters Apprentices – ‘Undecided’ (1967)
The Masters Apprentices – ‘Wars Or Hands Of Time’ (1967)
The Masters Apprentices – ‘Johnny B Goode’ (1967)
The Masters Apprentices – ‘Hot Gully Wind’ (1967)
The Masters Apprentices – ‘Theme For A Social Climber’ (1967)
The Masters Apprentices – ‘Buried And Dead’ (1967)
The Searchers – ‘Secondhand Dealer’ (1968)
The Move – ‘Night Of Fear’ (1966)
Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger And The Trinity – ‘Light My Fire’ (1969)
The Bee Gees – ‘Please Read Me’ (1967)
Asher Karahasan
November 9th 2021Read more by Asher Karahasan
Category: Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: 1960s, Australian history, Australian music, british invasion, Friday On My Mind, Garage Rock, Music, music history, pop music
