Friday On My Mind – Episode 6
The 6th episode of Friday On My Mind!
A mix of songs and artists from Australia and around the world.
Track listing:
The Purple Hearts – ‘Here Tis’ (1965)
Chaos & Co – ‘It Was You’ (1966)
The Beatles – ‘Yes It Is’ (1965)
The Morloch – ‘I’m Feelin’ Sad’ (1965)
Pat Carroll – ‘You’re No Good’ (1965)
Floyd And Jerry With The Counterpoints – ‘Summer Kisses’ (1966)
Russ Kruger – ‘Look At My Baby’ (1967)
The Atlantics – ‘It’s A Hard Life’ (1966)
The Atlantics – ‘Why Do You Treat Me Like You Do’ (1966)
The Atlantics – ‘I Put A Spell On You’ (1967)
The Atlantics – ‘By The Glow Of A Candle’ (1967)
Russ Kruger – My Little Girl (1967)
The Knickerbockers – ‘The Coming Generation’ (1965)
The Final Four – ‘Grand Central Station’ (1967)
Heart ‘N’ Soul – ‘Lazy Life’ (1969)
The Groop – ‘Such A Lovely Way’ (1969)
Asher Karahasan
Asher Karahasan
November 23rd 2021
