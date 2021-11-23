Friday On My Mind – Episode 6

The 6th episode of Friday On My Mind!

A mix of songs and artists from Australia and around the world.

Track listing:

The Purple Hearts – ‘Here Tis’ (1965)

Chaos & Co – ‘It Was You’ (1966)

The Beatles – ‘Yes It Is’ (1965)

The Morloch – ‘I’m Feelin’ Sad’ (1965)

Pat Carroll – ‘You’re No Good’ (1965)

Floyd And Jerry With The Counterpoints – ‘Summer Kisses’ (1966)

Russ Kruger – ‘Look At My Baby’ (1967)

The Atlantics – ‘It’s A Hard Life’ (1966)

The Atlantics – ‘Why Do You Treat Me Like You Do’ (1966)

The Atlantics – ‘I Put A Spell On You’ (1967)

The Atlantics – ‘By The Glow Of A Candle’ (1967)

Russ Kruger – My Little Girl (1967)

The Knickerbockers – ‘The Coming Generation’ (1965)

The Final Four – ‘Grand Central Station’ (1967)

Heart ‘N’ Soul – ‘Lazy Life’ (1969)

The Groop – ‘Such A Lovely Way’ (1969)