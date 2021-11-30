Friday On My Mind – Episode 7

The 7th episode of Friday On My Mind!

A mix of songs and artists from Australia and around the world.

Featuring special guest Caleb McKeon.

Track listing:

The Pleazers – ‘Last Night’ (1965)

The Shadows Of Knight – ‘Oh Yeah’ (1966)

The Beatles – ‘You’re Gonna Lose That Girl’ (1965)

The Woolies – ‘Who Do You Love?’ (1966)

The Wailers – ‘We’re Goin’ Surfin’ (1963)

Dusty Springfield – ‘I Only Want To Be With You’ (1963)

The Showmen – ‘So Far Away’ (1965)

The Missing Links – ‘We 2 Should Live’ (1965)

The Missing Links – ‘Untrue’ (1965)

The Missing Links – ‘You’re Drivin’ Me Insane’ (1965)

The Missing Links – ‘ I’ll Go Crazy’ (1966)

The Missing Links – ‘Don’t Give Me No Friction’ (1966)

The Zakary Thaks – ‘Face To Face’ (1967)

The Nazz – ‘Open My Eyes’ (1968)

The Cherokees – ‘Grey Monday Morning’ (1968)

Greg Anderson – ‘I Feel Good’ (1966)