Friday On My Mind – Episode 7
The 7th episode of Friday On My Mind!
A mix of songs and artists from Australia and around the world.
Featuring special guest Caleb McKeon.
Track listing:
The Pleazers – ‘Last Night’ (1965)
The Shadows Of Knight – ‘Oh Yeah’ (1966)
The Beatles – ‘You’re Gonna Lose That Girl’ (1965)
The Woolies – ‘Who Do You Love?’ (1966)
The Wailers – ‘We’re Goin’ Surfin’ (1963)
Dusty Springfield – ‘I Only Want To Be With You’ (1963)
The Showmen – ‘So Far Away’ (1965)
The Missing Links – ‘We 2 Should Live’ (1965)
The Missing Links – ‘Untrue’ (1965)
The Missing Links – ‘You’re Drivin’ Me Insane’ (1965)
The Missing Links – ‘ I’ll Go Crazy’ (1966)
The Missing Links – ‘Don’t Give Me No Friction’ (1966)
The Zakary Thaks – ‘Face To Face’ (1967)
The Nazz – ‘Open My Eyes’ (1968)
The Cherokees – ‘Grey Monday Morning’ (1968)
Greg Anderson – ‘I Feel Good’ (1966)
Asher Karahasan
November 30th 2021Read more by Asher Karahasan
