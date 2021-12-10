Friday On My Mind – Episode 8

The 8th episode of Friday On My Mind!

A completely all Australian episode. From explosive beat numbers, to psychedelic pop gems, we’ve got you covered.

Track listing:

Mike Furber – ‘Just A Poor Boy’ (1966)

The Moods – ‘Cos Of You’ (1966)

The Rondells – (Baby Don’t Hide’ (1965)

Peter Briggs And The Vikings – ‘Here I Go’ (1966)

Bev Harrell – ‘What Am I Doing Here With You’ (1967)

The Strangers – ‘Fever’ (1966)

The Twilights – ‘If She Finds Out’ (1966)

The Twilights – ‘It’s Dark’ (1966)

The Twilights – ‘I’m Not Talkin’ (1966)

The Twilights – ‘I Won’t Be The Same Without Her’ (1966)

The Twilights – ‘Cathy Come Home’ (1967)

The Twilights – ‘Lotus’ (1968)

The Birds – ‘I See The Rain’ (1970)

The James Taylor Move – ‘Baby Jane’ (1967)

Philip Quirk – ‘The Only Sound’ (1967)

M.P.D Limited – ‘Absence Makes The Heart Grow Fonder’ (1966)