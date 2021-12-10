On Air
Friday On My Mind – Episode 8
The 8th episode of Friday On My Mind!
A completely all Australian episode. From explosive beat numbers, to psychedelic pop gems, we’ve got you covered.
Track listing:
Mike Furber – ‘Just A Poor Boy’ (1966)
The Moods – ‘Cos Of You’ (1966)
The Rondells – (Baby Don’t Hide’ (1965)
Peter Briggs And The Vikings – ‘Here I Go’ (1966)
Bev Harrell – ‘What Am I Doing Here With You’ (1967)
The Strangers – ‘Fever’ (1966)
The Twilights – ‘If She Finds Out’ (1966)
The Twilights – ‘It’s Dark’ (1966)
The Twilights – ‘I’m Not Talkin’ (1966)
The Twilights – ‘I Won’t Be The Same Without Her’ (1966)
The Twilights – ‘Cathy Come Home’ (1967)
The Twilights – ‘Lotus’ (1968)
The Birds – ‘I See The Rain’ (1970)
The James Taylor Move – ‘Baby Jane’ (1967)
Philip Quirk – ‘The Only Sound’ (1967)
M.P.D Limited – ‘Absence Makes The Heart Grow Fonder’ (1966)
Asher Karahasan
Asher Karahasan
December 10th 2021
