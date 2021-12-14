On Air
Friday On My Mind – Episode 9
The 9th episode of Friday On My Mind!
A completely all Australian episode. From explosive beat numbers, to psychedelic pop gems, we’ve got you covered.
Track listing:
The Allusions – ‘The Dancer’ (1966)
The Running Jumping Standing Still – ‘Diddy Wah Diddy’ (1967)
The Spinning Wheels – ‘Follow Me Down’ (1964)
Little Gulliver – ‘Oh Why’ (1965)
Robyn Alvarez – ‘Love Of The Loved’ (1965)
Ray Brown – ‘That’s It – I Quit – I’m Movin’ On’ (1967)
The Loved Ones – ‘The Loved One’ (1966)
The Loved Ones – ‘Ever Lovin’ Man’ (1966)
The Loved Ones – ‘Blueberry Hill’ (1966)
The Loved Ones – ‘Sad Dark Eyes’ (1967)
The Loved Ones – ‘A Love like Ours’ (1967)
The Loved Ones – ‘The Magic Box’ (1967)
The Loved Ones – ‘Love Song’ (1967)
The Wild Cherries – ‘Everything I Do Is Wrong’ (1967)
Python Lee Jackson – ‘Hold On I’m Coming’ (1966)
Max Merritt And The Meteors – ‘I Can’t Help Myself’ (1966)
The Morloch – ‘Every Night’ (1965)
Be sure to join us again at our new time slot of Sundays at 11am, starting 26th of December.
Asher Karahasan
December 14th 2021Read more by Asher Karahasan
Category: Playlist
Topics: Culture, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: 1960s, Australian history, Australian music, british invasion, Friday On My Mind, Garage Rock, Music, music history, pop music
