Friday On My Mind – Episode 9

The 9th episode of Friday On My Mind!

A completely all Australian episode. From explosive beat numbers, to psychedelic pop gems, we’ve got you covered.

Track listing:

The Allusions – ‘The Dancer’ (1966)

The Running Jumping Standing Still – ‘Diddy Wah Diddy’ (1967)

The Spinning Wheels – ‘Follow Me Down’ (1964)

Little Gulliver – ‘Oh Why’ (1965)

Robyn Alvarez – ‘Love Of The Loved’ (1965)

Ray Brown – ‘That’s It – I Quit – I’m Movin’ On’ (1967)

The Loved Ones – ‘The Loved One’ (1966)

The Loved Ones – ‘Ever Lovin’ Man’ (1966)

The Loved Ones – ‘Blueberry Hill’ (1966)

The Loved Ones – ‘Sad Dark Eyes’ (1967)

The Loved Ones – ‘A Love like Ours’ (1967)

The Loved Ones – ‘The Magic Box’ (1967)

The Loved Ones – ‘Love Song’ (1967)

The Wild Cherries – ‘Everything I Do Is Wrong’ (1967)

Python Lee Jackson – ‘Hold On I’m Coming’ (1966)

Max Merritt And The Meteors – ‘I Can’t Help Myself’ (1966)

The Morloch – ‘Every Night’ (1965)

