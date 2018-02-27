Friday Night Fidelity logo

03: Music photography – behind the lens with Gabrielle Clement

A photo of a woman, centre, with a camera in her hand

Jake chats with Newcastle based photographer Gabrielle Clement about the ins and outs of music photography, from finding your feet within the scene to building your portfolio and dealing with a crowd.

You can check out Gabrielle’s work on her Instagram @gxbriellemxry, or at gxbriellemxry.com. You can also stream this week’s playlist on Spotify.

Playlist

  1. Get To Know - Cosmo's Midnight (feat. Winston Surfshirt)
  2. Change - JOY.
  3. Nameless, Faceless - Courtney Barnett
  4. Reason Is Treason - Kasabian
  5. Kiwi - Harry Styles
  6. Leave It At That - KEEKS
  7. Not A Love Song - Bülow
  8. Thought Contagion - Muse
  9. Hey Heartbreaker - Dream Wife
  10. Me and Michael - MGMT
  11. Make Me Feel - Janelle Monáe
  12. I Haven't Been Taking Care of Myself - Alex Lahey
Jake Stevens

February 27th 2018
