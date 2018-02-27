SYN Nation
03: Music photography – behind the lens with Gabrielle Clement
Jake chats with Newcastle based photographer Gabrielle Clement about the ins and outs of music photography, from finding your feet within the scene to building your portfolio and dealing with a crowd.
You can check out Gabrielle’s work on her Instagram @gxbriellemxry, or at gxbriellemxry.com. You can also stream this week’s playlist on Spotify.
Playlist
- Get To Know - Cosmo's Midnight (feat. Winston Surfshirt)
- Change - JOY.
- Nameless, Faceless - Courtney Barnett
- Reason Is Treason - Kasabian
- Kiwi - Harry Styles
- Leave It At That - KEEKS
- Not A Love Song - Bülow
- Thought Contagion - Muse
- Hey Heartbreaker - Dream Wife
- Me and Michael - MGMT
- Make Me Feel - Janelle Monáe
- I Haven't Been Taking Care of Myself - Alex Lahey
Jake Stevens
February 27th 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Art, Music
Tags: Friday Night Fidelity, Gabrielle Clement, interview, Music, music photography, Music stories, photography, Project U, Women in Music
More by Friday Night Fidelity
02: Shipping Up To Boston
In episode 2 of Friday Night Fidelity we’re shipping up to Boston with a playlist of Massachusetts music
00: Share your musical firsts!
Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!