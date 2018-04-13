Friday Night Fidelity Radio

SYN Nation

08: What Did I Miss?

A series of album covers, arranged in a 3x4 grid formation, corresponding with the playlist of this episode

Long weekends and power cuts might have stopped the show in its tracks, but not this week. So, what did I miss while I was gone?

On the final radio episode of Friday Night Fidelity, there’s new music from 5 Seconds of Summer, Anna Lunoe, CXLOE, The Weeknd and more, plus a block of tracks from this year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup announced this week.

Playlist

  1. Try Me - The Weeknd
  2. PYNK - Janelle Monáe (feat. Grimes)
  3. I Said Hi - Amy Shark
  4. Closure - Vancouver Sleep Clinic (feat. Drew Love)
  5. Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
  6. Anarchist - YUNGBLUD
  7. Blaze of Glory - Anna Lunoe
  8. Feel The Love Go - Franz Ferdinand
  9. Weight - Empire Park.
  10. Friends With Feelings - Alice Skye
  11. Nightclub - The Vaccines
  12. Monster - CXLOE
  13. Put Your Money On Me - Arcade Fire
  14. the British IBM - the British IBM
Jake Stevens

April 13th 2018
