Friday Night Fidelity Radio
SYN Nation
08: What Did I Miss?
Long weekends and power cuts might have stopped the show in its tracks, but not this week. So, what did I miss while I was gone?
On the final radio episode of Friday Night Fidelity, there’s new music from 5 Seconds of Summer, Anna Lunoe, CXLOE, The Weeknd and more, plus a block of tracks from this year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup announced this week.
Playlist
- Try Me - The Weeknd
- PYNK - Janelle Monáe (feat. Grimes)
- I Said Hi - Amy Shark
- Closure - Vancouver Sleep Clinic (feat. Drew Love)
- Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
- Anarchist - YUNGBLUD
- Blaze of Glory - Anna Lunoe
- Feel The Love Go - Franz Ferdinand
- Weight - Empire Park.
- Friends With Feelings - Alice Skye
- Nightclub - The Vaccines
- Monster - CXLOE
- Put Your Money On Me - Arcade Fire
- the British IBM - the British IBM
Jake Stevens
April 13th 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: Friday Night Fidelity, Friday Night Fidelity: Radio Series, Music, Music stories, New Music, Splendour In The Grass
