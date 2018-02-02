Friday Night Fidelity
SYN Nation
Episode 1 – Firsts
Jake Stevens brings you a playlist of musical firsts – your first live gig and the first single you bought, to that track you associate with your first love, in this episode of Friday Night Fidelity!
Thank you to everyone who submitted their musical firsts over the course of this week: while I didn’t get to share all of these on air, I did enjoy reading your stories, and I want to share a few of those that I didn’t get to feature on air here.
First Australian band I ever heard live. Lied to my parents and told them I was staying at a friends house but we stayed at Moomba til late so we could see them live for free. Got pretty close to the front too.
-Holly
I was 14, and we were driving home from the Bellarine Peninsula after a day-trip. As with most of our family drives, I had placed myself in change of music, selecting the six albums that would go into our Commodore’s six-stack CD player. Wanting to appease my father – and emulate his tastes in music – I choose a compilation album called Super 70s, which had this very track on it.
From the moment it began playing, I was mesmerised by every aspect “Year of the Cat” – the haunting vocals, the poetic lyrics, the piano chords, and the epic guitar/saxophone solos. From that moment on, “Year of the Cat” became my favourite song of all time.
-Tom from Bendigo
It’s one of my favourite tracks off the first album I ever bought with my own money. Just has good memories attached to it, watching it on Rage on a Saturday morning.
-Anonymous
Playlist
- Home - LCD Soundsystem
- Forever Young - Youth Group
- Unashamed Desire - Missy Higgins
- Outside of Me - Killing Heidi
- Unforgettable - Sia
- Hero/Heroine - Boys Like Girls
- Just A Song About Ping Pong - Operator Please
- History Eraser - Courtney Barnett
- Buy Me A Pony - Spiderbait
- Ten Tonne Skeleton - Royal Blood
- Weekend - Flume (feat. Moses Sumney)
- Laura - Bat for Lashes
- A World Alone - Lorde
Jake Stevens
February 2nd 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
