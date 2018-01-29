Friday Night Fidelity

SYN Nation

Share your musical firsts!

vinyl_0

Friday Night Fidelity is a brand new seasonal program starting this week on SYN Nation! For episode 1, host Jake Stevens wants to turn the spotlight on your musical firsts. Whether it’s the first single you bought, a track from the first gig you went to, or any other song with a ‘first’ attached to it, he wants to hear from you!

Fill in the form below, and tune in to the show this Friday night, 8pm AEDT on SYN Nation – on DAB+ digital radio in Melbourne, and around the world right here on the SYN website.

(Image credit: Equaliser Effect)
Jake Stevens

January 29th 2018
Read more by Jake Stevens
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Episode 3
OPSHOPVINYLCOP LOGO 2
Op-shop Vinyl Cop

Judge a record by its cover

Falls Downtown.

Falls Festival Downtown Review

Episode 2
OPSHOPVINYLCOP LOGO 2
Op-shop Vinyl Cop

Monday Night Vinyl Fever