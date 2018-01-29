Share your musical firsts!

Friday Night Fidelity is a brand new seasonal program starting this week on SYN Nation! For episode 1, host Jake Stevens wants to turn the spotlight on your musical firsts. Whether it’s the first single you bought, a track from the first gig you went to, or any other song with a ‘first’ attached to it, he wants to hear from you!

Fill in the form below, and tune in to the show this Friday night, 8pm AEDT on SYN Nation – on DAB+ digital radio in Melbourne, and around the world right here on the SYN website.