Friday On My Mind – Episode 1
The first ever episode of Friday On My Mind!
An overview of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Australia from 1960 to 1969.
Track listing:
The Thunderbirds – Wild Weekend (1960)
Betty McQuade – Midnight Bus (1962)
Colin Cook – Put Me Down (1964)
The Lee-Dalls – “Storm” (1961)
The Denvermen – “Avalon Stomp” (1963)
The Atlantics – “Bombora” (1963)
Laurie Allen And Bobby Bright – “I Belong With You” (1964)
The Easybeats – “She’s So Fine” (1965)
Billy Thorpe And The Aztecs – “Poison Ivy” (1964)
The Spinning Wheels – “I’ve Got My Mojo Working” (1964)
Toni McCann – “My Baby” (1965)
The Throb – “The Fortune Teller” (1966)
The Masters Apprentices – “Living In A Child’s Dream” (1967)
The Wild Cherries – “That’s Life” (1967)
James Taylor Move – “Still I Can Go On” (1967)
Russell Morris – “The Real Thing” (1969)