On Air
Friendship in the face of COVID
As Melbourne begins to open up again after months of COVID-19 lockdown orders, friendships are under pressure as people try to reconnect.
Millie Spencer and Emily Spindler-Carruthers spoke to young Melburnians about how the fallout from the pandemic is impacting social groups, and what friendships might look like as restrictions ease further.
This was originally published in the Swinburne Standard.
Contributors
Millie Spencer and Emily Spindler-Carruthers
Panorama
November 24th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Community, News
Tags: companions, coronavirus, COVID-19, Emily Spindler-Carruthers, friend, friendship, melbourne, Millie Spencer, pandemic, people, reconnect, relationships, restrictions, social, young
More by Panorama
Sexual violence gag laws: Government almost silenced families of deceased victims
CONTENT WARNING: This story mentions sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14, […]
2020-21 Victorian State Budget: What’s in it for young people?
The 2020-21 Victorian State Budget was announced today and features an extraordinary amount of spending on infrastructure, mental health and education. Reporters […]
From the U.S to Moreland Council: How common is postal ballot voter fraud?
Although the Trump campaign is largely failing to prove pervasive electoral fraud in the 2020 U.S presidential election, mail-in ballots are not […]