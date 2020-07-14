On Air
Frisco 02 |Funky Mix-Up (14/07/2020)
This week on Frisco, we’re doing things differently.
Inspired by Niamh over at Danza Famiglia (Mondays 5pm), I’ve mixed up your weekly dose of disco and funk music – DJ style.
Expect a selection of groovy rhythms as well as four to the floor dance beats.
- Kamakumba - Mop Mop
- Lait de Coco (dub) - Maya
- You No Fit Touch Am - Dele Sosimi
- Un Peu d’Eau Fraiche - Deborah Aime La Bagarre
- My Baby He Don’t - Shit Hot Soundsystem
- Checking Out The Way I Feel - Yvonne Archer
- What You Gonna Ask For - Theo Parrish, Lori Silentj (Dego mix)
- One Way Street - Ziggy Phunk
- Agb’oju L‘ogun - Shina Williams and His African Percussionists
- Ma quale Idea (Gigolo edit) - Pino D’Angio
- Damek Majeb - Ahmed Ben Ali
- Ain’t Nobody - Yvonne Archer
