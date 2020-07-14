Frisco-international disco-syn media

Frisco 02 |Funky Mix-Up (14/07/2020)

Frisco 02 |Funky Mix-Up (14/07/2020)

This week on Frisco, we’re doing things differently.

Inspired by Niamh over at Danza Famiglia (Mondays 5pm), I’ve mixed up your weekly dose of disco and funk music – DJ style.

Expect a selection of groovy rhythms as well as four to the floor dance beats.

Playlist

  1. Kamakumba - Mop Mop
  2. Lait de Coco (dub) - Maya
  3. You No Fit Touch Am - Dele Sosimi
  4. Un Peu d’Eau Fraiche - Deborah Aime La Bagarre
  5. My Baby He Don’t - Shit Hot Soundsystem
  6. Checking Out The Way I Feel - Yvonne Archer
  7. What You Gonna Ask For - Theo Parrish, Lori Silentj (Dego mix)
  8. One Way Street - Ziggy Phunk
  9. Agb’oju L‘ogun - Shina Williams and His African Percussionists
  10. Ma quale Idea (Gigolo edit) - Pino D’Angio
  11. Damek Majeb - Ahmed Ben Ali
  12. Ain’t Nobody - Yvonne Archer
Sindy Smith

July 14th 2020
Read more by Sindy Smith
