Frisco 03 | Boogie Funk to City Pop (21/07/2020)

This week on Frisco, Sindy brings you plenty of dance floor vibes, from French boogie funk to Japanese city pop and plenty of other bangers in between.

Playlist

  1. How Long Does It Take? - Wildlife
  2. Dhoka - Aaron Maple
  3. Maybe Tonight - Schegg
  4. Denya - Ben Gomori
  5. I Know You Like It - Shinchiri Yokota
  6. Timekeeper - Congo Radio
  7. Paradis - Jitter
  8. Love Affair - Joanna Ross
  9. Crazy Rhythm - Hysteric (edit)
  10. Parribean Disco - Dimitri From Paris
  11. I Feel Love - Donna Summer
Sindy Smith

July 23rd 2020
