Frisco 03 | Boogie Funk to City Pop (21/07/2020)
This week on Frisco, Sindy brings you plenty of dance floor vibes, from French boogie funk to Japanese city pop and plenty of other bangers in between.
Playlist
- How Long Does It Take? - Wildlife
- Dhoka - Aaron Maple
- Maybe Tonight - Schegg
- Denya - Ben Gomori
- I Know You Like It - Shinchiri Yokota
- Timekeeper - Congo Radio
- Paradis - Jitter
- Love Affair - Joanna Ross
- Crazy Rhythm - Hysteric (edit)
- Parribean Disco - Dimitri From Paris
- I Feel Love - Donna Summer
Sindy Smith
July 23rd 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: General, International Music, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: disco, frisco, funk, International Music, Jazz
