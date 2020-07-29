On Air
Frisco 04 | Jazz, boogie funk, synth and Italo disco (28/07/2020)
This week’s episode of Frisco brings you a dynamic line up of modern UK jazz, Arabic disco, synth and Italo disco.
Our feature album/EP for the week is: Nourdine Staïfi – Aye Leli Lelou / Goultili Bye Bye – [VER124] released on Versatile Records.
Playlist
- Strings of Light - Yussef Kamaal
- Lee Harvey Oswald (Zaza dance mix) - Takenoko
- Distant Lover - Terry Mackson
- Germaine - Serge Delisle
- Aye Leli Lelou - Nordine Staifi
- Ait Meslayene - El Fen (Sibu and Joe Nagall edit)
- Moca Tape Boogie - DJ Shikisai
- Marine - Black Pomade
- Hajja - iZem
- Goultili Bye Bye - Nordine Staifi
- Public Solitude - Alek Lee
Sindy Smith
