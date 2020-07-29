Frisco-international disco-syn media

On Air

Frisco 04 | Jazz, boogie funk, synth and Italo disco (28/07/2020)

frisco 04- disco funk jazz

This week’s episode of Frisco brings you a dynamic line up of modern UK jazz, Arabic disco, synth and Italo disco.

Our feature album/EP for the week is: Nourdine Staïfi – Aye Leli Lelou / Goultili Bye Bye – [VER124] released on Versatile Records.

You can listen back to the show on Soundcloud, and follow us on all the socials: Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and YouTube.

Playlist

  1. Strings of Light - Yussef Kamaal
  2. Lee Harvey Oswald (Zaza dance mix) - Takenoko
  3. Distant Lover - Terry Mackson
  4. Germaine - Serge Delisle
  5. Aye Leli Lelou - Nordine Staifi
  6. Ait Meslayene - El Fen (Sibu and Joe Nagall edit)
  7. Moca Tape Boogie - DJ Shikisai
  8. Marine - Black Pomade
  9. Hajja - iZem
  10. Goultili Bye Bye - Nordine Staifi
  11. Public Solitude - Alek Lee
Sindy Smith

July 29th 2020
Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Frisco

frisco-disco-jazz-funk
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 03 | Boogie Funk to City Pop (21/07/2020)

This week on Frisco, Sindy brings you plenty of dance floor vibes, from French boogie funk to Japanese city pop and plenty […]

frisco-international disco-jazz
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 02 | Funky Mix-Up (14/07/2020)

This week on Frisco, we’re doing things differently. Inspired by Niamh over at Danza Famiglia (Mondays 5pm), I’ve mixed up your weekly […]

frisco-syn-international-disco
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 01 – International disco and funk (07/07/2020)

Say hello to Frisco, your new weekly international disco, jazz, soul and funk music show on SYN. Each week I’ll share music […]

Related Content

Strong Funk

Strong Funk w/Sindy (28/06/2020)

Record Store Ep. 2 - Sizzling 70's
94360568_115533443456182_4055743282674663424_n
Record Store

Sizzling 70's - Record Store Ep. 2

Like (8)
Like (7)
Like Sugar

Like Sugar: Episode 8 Playlist