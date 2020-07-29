This week’s episode of Frisco brings you a dynamic line up of modern UK jazz, Arabic disco, synth and Italo disco.

Our feature album/EP for the week is: Nourdine Staïfi – Aye Leli Lelou / Goultili Bye Bye – [VER124] released on Versatile Records.

