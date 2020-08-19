On Air
Frisco 07 | Forgotten gems (18/08/2020)
This week on Frisco, we’re focusing on forgotten gems from countries like South Africa, Belize and the Caribbean.
No feature EP this week but a few songs from Cultures of Soul Records.
Playlist
- Town (Instrumental) - Saucy Lady
- Flash a Light (Gerd Janson disco dub) - Benjamin Ball
- Odze Odze (Alma Negra remix) - The Jagger Botchway Group
- Got To Have You - Joanne Wilson
- I Just Keep Dancing (Soul Clap remix) - Benjamin Ball
- That’s How Much He Loves Me - Calvin B. Rhone
- Love Affair (Sol Power All Stars rework) - SJOB Movement
- Society - Emanuel Taylor
- Use My Body - Mavis John
- Sahrany (Tjade edit) - Ehab Tawfik
- Party Beats - Nkono Teles
- Sunshine - Bro David
Sindy Smith
