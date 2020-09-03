Frisco 08 | Daft Punk vs Aussie Funk (01/09/2020)

Is it September already?!

This week on Frisco we bring you an exciting selection of jazz music, filled with funky bass lines, Afro grooves, and soulful lyrics.

There are lots of Australian musicians in the lineup this week, including The Traffic, Mildlife, Karate Boogaloo, Cookin’ on 3 Burners and Surprise Chef.

Our feature EP this week is Harder Better Faster Stronger/Chasin’ Feels by The Traffic. You can show some support for the Aussie funk band on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://thetraffic.bandcamp.com/album/harder-better-faster-stronger-chasin-feels">Harder Better Faster Stronger/Chasin’ Feels by The Traffic</a>

Listen back to the show on Soundcloud!