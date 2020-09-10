On Air
Frisco 09 | Britney Found Love in a Bollywood Disco! (08/09/2020)
Back with some feel-good disco edits and love songs from all over the place. From Italy to Nigeria, Bollywood and Hollywood, this week’s mix includes a hot variety of tunes, perfect for dancing around your living room.
Playlist
- The City’s Local Italo DJ Has A Crush On Me (Flemming Dalum remix) - Sally Shapiro
- I Wanna Be Myself - Don Laka
- Boys (Modulaire revision) - Britney Spears
- Love Come Down - Social Lovers
- Jai Maa Kali (Running Hot Bollywood Big Room edit) - Running Hot
- Don’t Let Love Get You Down (edit) - Heidy P
- Wagwan Bhagwan? - Afriqua
- Only Lover (w Zenobia Conkerite) - Tommy Mandel
- Shake - Marcy Luarks & Classic Touch
- Love Me For Real (Nik Weston edit) - Rim Kwaku Obeng
- Beverly Disco - Never Dull
Sindy Smith
September 10th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: Audio, General, International Music, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: Bollywood, britney, disco, love songs
