Frisco-international disco-syn media

On Air

Frisco 09 | Britney Found Love in a Bollywood Disco! (08/09/2020)

frisco - international disco

Back with some feel-good disco edits and love songs from all over the place. From Italy to Nigeria, Bollywood and Hollywood, this week’s mix includes a hot variety of tunes, perfect for dancing around your living room.

Listen to our tunes on Soundcloud, and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Playlist

  1. The City’s Local Italo DJ Has A Crush On Me (Flemming Dalum remix) - Sally Shapiro
  2. I Wanna Be Myself - Don Laka
  3. Boys (Modulaire revision) - Britney Spears
  4. Love Come Down - Social Lovers
  5. Jai Maa Kali (Running Hot Bollywood Big Room edit) - Running Hot
  6. Don’t Let Love Get You Down (edit) - Heidy P
  7. Wagwan Bhagwan? - Afriqua
  8. Only Lover (w Zenobia Conkerite) - Tommy Mandel
  9. Shake - Marcy Luarks & Classic Touch
  10. Love Me For Real (Nik Weston edit) - Rim Kwaku Obeng
  11. Beverly Disco - Never Dull
Sindy Smith

September 10th 2020
Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Frisco

frisco 09
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 08 | Daft Punk vs Aussie Funk (01/09/2020)

Is it September already?! This week on Frisco we bring you an exciting selection of jazz music, filled with funky bass lines, […]

frisco - international disco
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 07 | Forgotten gems (18/08/2020)

This week on Frisco, we’re focusing on forgotten gems from countries like South Africa, Belize and the Caribbean. No feature EP this […]

frisco - disco
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 06 | Ethnic grooves (11/08/2020)

This week on Frisco we offer a varied selection of ethnic sounds that are both groovy and tranquil. This week’s feature EP […]

Related Content

frisco 05 - disco - lock down
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 05 | Feel-good disco music for lock down (04/08/2020)

frisco 04- disco funk jazz
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 04 | Jazz, boogie funk, synth and Italo disco (28/07/2020)

frisco-disco-jazz-funk
Frisco-international disco-syn media
Frisco

Frisco 03 | Boogie Funk to City Pop (21/07/2020)