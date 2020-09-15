On Air
Frisco 10 | Now, that’s groovy (15/09/2020)
This week’s show took us back to the club, on a funky ride with a Thriller twist.
Playlist
- Pacific Break (Reverso 68 club mix) - The Beat Broker
- Purple Haze (edit) - Soichi Terada
- Untitled - Sindy Smith
- It’s You (New York - London mix) - Mr & Mrs Dale
- Walking In the Night (Flemming Dalum remix) - Giusy Dej
- When There’s No Love - Ourra
- Desperado Dining - Len Leise
- Gastro Funk - I: Cube
- The Way of the Gospels - Hugh Mane
- Your Sunshine - Hidden Groove
- You Turn Me On (JKriv rework) - William and the Young Five
- Thriller (Don’t Make Me Wait) - Angel S
Sindy Smith
September 15th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
