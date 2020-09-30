This week on Frisco I’m stoked to be having Michael Kucyk, the man behind Efficient Space & Noise In My Head (3rrrfm / NTS ), on the show (as my first guest)!

We chat about this new reissue release – 3 Days Man! by Sydney dance funk band Bellydance (1991), the label, radio, 2020, and hopes for the future.

You can find this gem on Bandcamp + a purchase this Friday supports artists directly. 🌈