Frisco 11 | In Conversation with Michael Kucyk (Efficient Space/Noise In My Head)
This week on Frisco I’m stoked to be having Michael Kucyk, the man behind Efficient Space & Noise In My Head (3rrrfm / NTS ), on the show (as my first guest)!
We chat about this new reissue release – 3 Days Man! by Sydney dance funk band Bellydance (1991), the label, radio, 2020, and hopes for the future.
You can find this gem on Bandcamp + a purchase this Friday supports artists directly. 🌈
Playlist
- Feels So Real (Fela Kulki edit) - Patrice Rushen
- Do You Wanna Dance? (Felix Dickinson disco mix) - King Sporty and the Ex Tras
- Aretha (gospel mix) - Reggie Dokes
- Sting Me - UXB
- I’ve Been Waiting For You - Glenn Ricks
- Dancin Is Your Love - Dohnnie
- Is This Your First Time? (Artificial remix) - Sobriquet
- 3 Days Man! (3AM mix) - Bellydance
Sindy Smith
September 30th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: International Music, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: bellydance, disco, efficient space, funk, interview, Jazz, psychedelia
