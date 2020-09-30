Frisco-international disco-syn media

Frisco 11 | In Conversation with Michael Kucyk (Efficient Space/Noise In My Head)

This week on Frisco I’m stoked to be having Michael Kucyk, the man behind Efficient Space & Noise In My Head (3rrrfm / NTS ), on the show (as my first guest)!

We chat about this new reissue release – 3 Days Man! by Sydney dance funk band Bellydance (1991), the label, radio, 2020, and hopes for the future.

You can find this gem on Bandcamp + a purchase this Friday supports artists directly. 🌈

Playlist

  1. Feels So Real (Fela Kulki edit) - Patrice Rushen
  2. Do You Wanna Dance? (Felix Dickinson disco mix) - King Sporty and the Ex Tras
  3. Aretha (gospel mix) - Reggie Dokes
  4. Sting Me - UXB
  5. I’ve Been Waiting For You - Glenn Ricks
  6. Dancin Is Your Love - Dohnnie
  7. Is This Your First Time? (Artificial remix) - Sobriquet
  8. 3 Days Man! (3AM mix) - Bellydance
Sindy Smith

September 30th 2020
