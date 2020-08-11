On Air
Frisco 06 | Ethnic grooves (11/08/2020)
This week on Frisco we offer a varied selection of ethnic sounds that are both groovy and tranquil.
This week’s feature EP is Soul Sirocco by Acid Hamam, a Swedish producer focusing on ethnic electronic dance music.
Playlist
- Shamam Disco - Acid Hamam
- Seconds - The Salsoul Orchestra Ft Loleatta Holloway (A Young Pulse rework)
- Sex Machine - Hotaru edit
- Continental Samba - Dino Soccio
- Thrifty Plaza - Stoop Music
- Maloyle - Ondeno (Nik Weston edit)
- Dance To Freedom - Sherman Hunter
- Never Give Up - The Bees (FL KG rework)
- Life Is A Jungle - Kikrokos (Tech Support edit)
- Cry Freedom - Romie Singh (Ivan Berko edit)
- Vallmusik - Acid Hamam
Sindy Smith
August 11th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: General, International Music, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: disco, ethnic, frisco, funk, International Music, Jazz
