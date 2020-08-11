Frisco-international disco-syn media

Frisco 06 | Ethnic grooves (11/08/2020)

frisco - disco

This week on Frisco we offer a varied selection of ethnic sounds that are both groovy and tranquil.

This week’s feature EP is Soul Sirocco by Acid Hamam, a Swedish producer focusing on ethnic electronic dance music.

Playlist

  1. Shamam Disco - Acid Hamam
  2. Seconds - The Salsoul Orchestra Ft Loleatta Holloway (A Young Pulse rework)
  3. Sex Machine - Hotaru edit
  4. Continental Samba - Dino Soccio
  5. Thrifty Plaza - Stoop Music
  6. Maloyle - Ondeno (Nik Weston edit)
  7. Dance To Freedom - Sherman Hunter
  8. Never Give Up - The Bees (FL KG rework)
  9. Life Is A Jungle - Kikrokos (Tech Support edit)
  10. Cry Freedom - Romie Singh (Ivan Berko edit)
  11. Vallmusik - Acid Hamam
Sindy Smith

August 11th 2020
