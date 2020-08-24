12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n

The Great Metal Standoff – Frogstomp vs 'VS'

Frogstomp vs Vs LOGO 750X750

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST The Great Metal Standoff'

How did Silverchair, three 15 year old’s from Newcastle, Australia, make a debut album comparable to Pearl Jam? In the fourth battle of ‘Grunge month’. ‘Moshpit on SYN’s’ Punkdemonium team, Jacob & Salomae, brought forward the battle between ‘Frogstomp’ and Pearl Jam’s second album ‘Vs’ for Jason to, in essence, provide the deciding vote.

CONTENT WARNING: This podcast discusses sensitive topics such as mental health and suicide. That may be distressing to some listeners. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available for support at:
Lifeline – 13 11 14
BeyondBlue – 1300 22 4636
Kids Helpline – 1800 55 1800

 

Stay up to date with 'The Great Metal Standoff' at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And 'Moshpit On SYN' at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

August 24th 2020
