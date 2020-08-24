The Great Metal Standoff – Frogstomp vs ‘VS’

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

How did Silverchair, three 15 year old’s from Newcastle, Australia, make a debut album comparable to Pearl Jam? In the fourth battle of ‘Grunge month’. ‘Moshpit on SYN’s’ Punkdemonium team, Jacob & Salomae, brought forward the battle between ‘Frogstomp’ and Pearl Jam’s second album ‘Vs’ for Jason to, in essence, provide the deciding vote.

CONTENT WARNING: This podcast discusses sensitive topics such as mental health and suicide. That may be distressing to some listeners. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available for support at:

Lifeline – 13 11 14

BeyondBlue – 1300 22 4636

Kids Helpline – 1800 55 1800

