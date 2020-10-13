On Air
Frontline workers reveal what it’s like working during COVID
Frontline retail workers have been one of the many unsung heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.
From keeping the shelves stacked to chatting with customers while making the morning coffee, if they didn’t continue to work throughout the pandemic, Victoria would feel even more dystopian.
Reporter Millie Spencer spoke to two frontline workers on their experiences during the pandemic as they try to stay grateful and deal with customers.
Alex Morris, Deli worker
John Riddell, Supermarket worker
Millie Spencer
