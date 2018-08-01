More frozen vegetables recalled over listeria fears

Here we go again!

Another frozen food product has been recalled today over fears it could be contaminated with potentially dangerous listeria.

Metcash has recalled its 1kg packets of Black & Gold Mixed Vegetables sold at IGA, Campbells and other independent supermarkets across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania, according to the NSW Food Authority.

Anyone who has the frozen vegetables in their freezer is advised not to eat them and can return the product to the store for a full refund.

The recall comes just weeks after Australia’s major supermarkets removed a range of frozen vegetables from their shelves following a fatal listeria outbreak in Europe.

