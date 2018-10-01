Fuck Buddies, Shitting Where You Eat & Dumped on National TV – 23 September 2018

Ruby, Dana & Holly in with you for your next oh so scandalous episode of Naughty Rude! The gals chat doing the dirty with a work colleague, navigating murky fuck buddy territory, the pesky (or proven?) DM slide, shitting where you eat and even leaving one human for the affections of another on National Television! It doesn’t get much more scandalous than that!

Slide into our Tumblr DMs anonymously and we’ll read out your Q loud and live every Sunday on DAB+ SYN Nation from 8PM AEST – thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.