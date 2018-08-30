SYN 90.7
Full show 23/08
On the show today, Panorama looks at the latest leadership spill in Australian politics, plus reports on the effects of the recent moves in Victoria to remove single use plastic bags from supermarkets.
Jack Fryer
August 30th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
