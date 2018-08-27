FUN TIMES WITH A SUPER DUO ON GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH KELLY AND RAMAE! – 27 August 2018

Nothing – not even a disrupted tram service – can stop Kelly or Ramae from pulling off a great show!

This morning two third’s of the GC crew talked all things music, discussed sticky nicknames, news that is a little bit ‘extra’ and this morning our newsreader Tash had a crack at our rap challenge!

Be sure to tune in next week! Cai will be back with Ramae and Kelly to bring you some great morning talk and tunes by some talented artists!

Here’s the morning’s playlist:

Wake Up – EDEN

Money Wrench – Foo Fighters

Dumb Days – Tired Lion

Lullaby – Emily Wurramara

Cotton Candy – Jessie Reyez

Life Worth Living – Laurel

Feels Like Summer – Childish Gambino

Peach – Broods

George Ezra – Shotgun

Bound To – Mojo Juju

Talia – King Princess

Even If She Falls – Blink 182

Hit Me Hard – CLOVES

Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)

Wedding – Horror My Friend

Clumsy Love – Thelma Plum

Change My Mind – Woodes

I Don’t Lack Imagination – E^ST

Nobody – Mitski

Confidence – Ocean Alley

Forgotten Love – AURORA

Happy – Thando

Royals – Lorde

Wandangarli – Spinifex Gum

Say My Name – Tove Styrke

Time – Gretta Ray

Damn Loyal – Eves Karydas

I Write Sins Not Tragedies – Panic! At The Disco

Free Mind – Tash Sultana

Smogged Out – Skegss