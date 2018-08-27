get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

SYN 90.7

FUN TIMES WITH A SUPER DUO ON GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH KELLY AND RAMAE! – 27 August 2018

40052774_458045088038285_6919180068904239104_n

Nothing – not even a disrupted tram service – can stop Kelly or Ramae from pulling off a great show!

This morning two third’s of the GC crew talked all things music, discussed sticky nicknames, news that is a little bit ‘extra’ and this morning our newsreader Tash had a crack at our rap challenge!

Be sure to tune in next week! Cai will be back with Ramae and Kelly to bring you some great morning talk and tunes by some talented artists!
Here’s the morning’s playlist:

Wake Up – EDEN
Money Wrench – Foo Fighters
Dumb Days – Tired Lion
Lullaby – Emily Wurramara
Cotton Candy – Jessie Reyez
Life Worth Living – Laurel
Feels Like Summer – Childish Gambino
Peach – Broods
George Ezra – Shotgun
Bound To – Mojo Juju
Talia – King Princess
Even If She Falls – Blink 182
Hit Me Hard – CLOVES
Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)
Wedding – Horror My Friend
Clumsy Love – Thelma Plum
Change My Mind – Woodes
I Don’t Lack Imagination – E^ST
Nobody – Mitski
Confidence – Ocean Alley
Forgotten Love – AURORA
Happy – Thando
Royals – Lorde
Wandangarli – Spinifex Gum
Say My Name – Tove Styrke
Time – Gretta Ray
Damn Loyal – Eves Karydas
I Write Sins Not Tragedies – Panic! At The Disco
Free Mind – Tash Sultana
Smogged Out – Skegss

August 27th 2018
Read more by Sarah Thomas
Category: , ,
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Get Cereal

39686765_444939792682519_8877982745574244352_n
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

KELLY, CAI AND RAMAE HERE TO WAKE YOU UP WITH WEIRD ANIMAL NOISES ON GET CEREAL MONDAYS – 20th August 2018

This morning the Get Cereal crew talked about embarrassing moments in front of crushes, whether or not Kelly met 5SOS,  what would […]

37290267_1872274482815599_3653088857429114880_n
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH CAI AND RAMAE! – 13th August 2018

This morning Cai, Ramae and producer Sarah discussed the various ways to start a conversation on tinder, cool places you can only […]

38485159_279244462860857_4275126076100837376_n
get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

GET CEREAL MONDAY! GUESS WHICH HOST WANTS TO MEET 5SOS – 6TH AUGUST 2018

On the show Kelly, Cai and Ramae discussed Cai’s friendship with his neighbourhood feline friend, Ramae’s YouTube stardom in the prank sector […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport