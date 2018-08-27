SYN 90.7
FUN TIMES WITH A SUPER DUO ON GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH KELLY AND RAMAE! – 27 August 2018
Nothing – not even a disrupted tram service – can stop Kelly or Ramae from pulling off a great show!
This morning two third’s of the GC crew talked all things music, discussed sticky nicknames, news that is a little bit ‘extra’ and this morning our newsreader Tash had a crack at our rap challenge!
Be sure to tune in next week! Cai will be back with Ramae and Kelly to bring you some great morning talk and tunes by some talented artists!
Here’s the morning’s playlist:
Wake Up – EDEN
Money Wrench – Foo Fighters
Dumb Days – Tired Lion
Lullaby – Emily Wurramara
Cotton Candy – Jessie Reyez
Life Worth Living – Laurel
Feels Like Summer – Childish Gambino
Peach – Broods
George Ezra – Shotgun
Bound To – Mojo Juju
Talia – King Princess
Even If She Falls – Blink 182
Hit Me Hard – CLOVES
Extra Extra – Illy (Feat. Mike Waters)
Wedding – Horror My Friend
Clumsy Love – Thelma Plum
Change My Mind – Woodes
I Don’t Lack Imagination – E^ST
Nobody – Mitski
Confidence – Ocean Alley
Forgotten Love – AURORA
Happy – Thando
Royals – Lorde
Wandangarli – Spinifex Gum
Say My Name – Tove Styrke
Time – Gretta Ray
Damn Loyal – Eves Karydas
I Write Sins Not Tragedies – Panic! At The Disco
Free Mind – Tash Sultana
Smogged Out – Skegss
Sarah Thomas
August 27th 2018Read more by Sarah Thomas
More by Get Cereal
KELLY, CAI AND RAMAE HERE TO WAKE YOU UP WITH WEIRD ANIMAL NOISES ON GET CEREAL MONDAYS – 20th August 2018
This morning the Get Cereal crew talked about embarrassing moments in front of crushes, whether or not Kelly met 5SOS, what would […]
GET CEREAL MONDAY WITH CAI AND RAMAE! – 13th August 2018
This morning Cai, Ramae and producer Sarah discussed the various ways to start a conversation on tinder, cool places you can only […]
GET CEREAL MONDAY! GUESS WHICH HOST WANTS TO MEET 5SOS – 6TH AUGUST 2018
On the show Kelly, Cai and Ramae discussed Cai’s friendship with his neighbourhood feline friend, Ramae’s YouTube stardom in the prank sector […]