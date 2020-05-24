On Air
Funk Album Recommendations List
A list of Funk Music Albums to listen to if you like to listen to funk music.Personal Recommendations Roy Ayers – He, Rick James- Street Songs, James Brown- The payback and Parliament- Mothership Connection.
- Flamingosis – A Groovy Thing
- Prince Dirty Mind
- parliament
Mothership Connection (1975)
- black ivory
Don’t Turn Around (1971)
- Street Songs
1981
- Marvin Gaye
What’s Going On (1971)
- kool and the gang
Good Times (1972)
- James brown
The Payback (1973)
- skull snaps
Skull Snaps (1973)
- temptations
Psychadelic Shack (1970)
- Nk inc.
Superfunk (1973)
- black ivory
Don’t Turn Around (1971)
- Roy Ayers
He (1972)
- kool and the gang
Kool And The Gang (1970)
- meters
Struttin’ (1970)
- kay gee’s
Keep On Bumpin’ & Masterplan (1974)
- magnum
Fully Loaded (1974)
- sweet Charles
For Sweet People (1974)
- Lonnie Liston smith
Expansions (1975)
- Isley brothers
Brother, Brother, Brother (1972)
- Leroy Hutson
Hutson Ii (1976)
- Curtis Mayfield-Superfly
- Prince Controversy
- Herbie Hancock Head Hunters
- Bootsy Collins Stretchin’ Out in Bootsy’s Rubber Band
- Miles Davis On the Corner
- George Clinton Computer Games
- Sly and the Family Stone Fresh
- Shuggie Otis Inspiration Information
- James Brown, There It Is
- Kool and The Gang Wild and Peaceful
Hazel
