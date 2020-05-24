Funk Album Recommendations List

A list of Funk Music Albums to listen to if you like to listen to funk music.Personal Recommendations Roy Ayers – He, Rick James- Street Songs, James Brown- The payback and Parliament- Mothership Connection.

Flamingosis – A Groovy Thing Prince Dirty Mind parliament

Mothership Connection (1975) black ivory

Don’t Turn Around (1971) Street Songs

1981 Marvin Gaye

What’s Going On (1971) kool and the gang

Good Times (1972) James brown

The Payback (1973) skull snaps

Skull Snaps (1973) temptations

Psychadelic Shack (1970) Nk inc.

Superfunk (1973) black ivory

Don’t Turn Around (1971) Roy Ayers

He (1972) kool and the gang

Kool And The Gang (1970) meters

Struttin’ (1970) kay gee’s

Keep On Bumpin’ & Masterplan (1974) magnum

Fully Loaded (1974) sweet Charles

For Sweet People (1974) Lonnie Liston smith

Expansions (1975) Isley brothers

Brother, Brother, Brother (1972) Leroy Hutson

Hutson Ii (1976) Curtis Mayfield-Superfly Prince Controversy Herbie Hancock Head Hunters Bootsy Collins Stretchin’ Out in Bootsy’s Rubber Band Miles Davis On the Corner George Clinton Computer Games Sly and the Family Stone Fresh Shuggie Otis Inspiration Information James Brown, There It Is Kool and The Gang Wild and Peaceful