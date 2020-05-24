SYN (1)

Funk Album Recommendations List

A list of Funk Music Albums to listen to if you like to listen to funk music.Personal Recommendations Roy Ayers – He, Rick James- Street Songs, James Brown- The payback and Parliament- Mothership Connection.

  1. Flamingosis – A Groovy Thing
  2. Prince Dirty Mind
  3. parliament
    Mothership Connection (1975)
  4. black ivory
    Don’t Turn Around (1971)
  5. Street Songs
    1981
  6. Marvin Gaye
    What’s Going On (1971)
  7. kool and the gang
    Good Times (1972)
  8. James brown
    The Payback (1973)
  9. skull snaps
    Skull Snaps (1973)
  10. temptations
    Psychadelic Shack (1970)
  11. Nk inc.
    Superfunk (1973)
  12. black ivory
    Don’t Turn Around (1971)
  13. Roy Ayers
    He (1972)
  14. kool and the gang
    Kool And The Gang (1970)
  15. meters
    Struttin’ (1970)
  16. kay gee’s
    Keep On Bumpin’ & Masterplan (1974)
  17. magnum
    Fully Loaded (1974)
  18. sweet Charles
    For Sweet People (1974)
  19. Lonnie Liston smith
    Expansions (1975)
  20. Isley brothers
    Brother, Brother, Brother (1972)
  21. Leroy Hutson
    Hutson Ii (1976)
  22. Curtis Mayfield-Superfly
  23. Prince Controversy
  24. Herbie Hancock Head Hunters
  25. Bootsy Collins Stretchin’ Out in Bootsy’s Rubber Band
  26. Miles Davis On the Corner
  27. George Clinton Computer Games
  28. Sly and the Family Stone Fresh
  29. Shuggie Otis Inspiration Information
  30. James Brown, There It Is
  31. Kool and The Gang Wild and Peaceful
Hazel

May 24th 2020
Hazel
More by Strong Funk

Strong Funk

Favorite Funk Figures , Icons, Idols , Symbols and Funk Hero’s

Here is a list of personal favorite Funk musicians, artists, bands, rappers. Feel free to listen to any of these artists as […]

Strong Funk

Strong Funk Episode Four 17/05/2020

Strong Funk Episode Four (17/05/2020).Tracks/ included in this playlist are Silent Jay- The Truth and much more other good or great funk […]

Strong Funk

Strong Funk Episode Three 10/05/2020

Episode Three of Strong Funk. Tracks from local muso groups Koko are heard from the beginning of the radio show such as […]

