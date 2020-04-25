SYN (1)

On Air

Funk Films Recommendations

Not all films suitable for under 18’s you’ve been warned. Not giving a description of the  films . films as I desire for you to be the judge.Undercover brother is the only  film  on the list pg rated and somewhat suitable  for under 18’s so watch that film if you are under eighteen.

List :

The New guy

Shaft

Young Soul Rebels

Finding the Funk

Black Dynamite

Superfly

Black caeser

Brother on the run

blacula

Scream blacula Scream

Timestalkers

Undercover Brother

Undercover Brother two

 

Jitan Chander

April 25th 2020
SYN (1)
