Funk Films Recommendations
Not all films suitable for under 18’s you’ve been warned. Not giving a description of the films . films as I desire for you to be the judge.Undercover brother is the only film on the list pg rated and somewhat suitable for under 18’s so watch that film if you are under eighteen.
List :
The New guy
Shaft
Young Soul Rebels
Finding the Funk
Black Dynamite
Superfly
Black caeser
Brother on the run
blacula
Scream blacula Scream
Timestalkers
Undercover Brother
Undercover Brother two
Jitan Chander
April 25th 2020Read more by Jitan Chander
