Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

The future of AI regulation

Reporter Nic Zoumboulis takes a look at where the future of artificial intelligence regulation is headed.

Picture: extremetech.com

Jordan Fennell

July 24th 2017
Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Australia looks to create potential space agency

Reporter Jack Fryer takes a look at the potential for Australia to have it’s own space agency.

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Understanding the new penalty rates cuts

Reporter Nic Zoumboulis speaks with ACTU president Ged Kearney about what new penalty rates mean for young people and how different industries […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Adam Bandt: “Young people are powerful”

At the start of June President Trump announced that the U.S. would be pulling out the Paris Climate Agreement because he was […]

Related Content

festival.jpeg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Drugs and music festivals

Robots.png
genzlogo.png
Generation Z

Show 10 - The Singularity