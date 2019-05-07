On Air
The future of Australian cities: Sustainability
Australia’s major cities are under increasing pressure as regional centres lag behind.
If the cities are all we have left, how can we make sure they don’t become areas of mass pollution?
Some say the answer lies in developing cities with sustainability in mind.
Benjamin Pollazzon spoke to an academic to get a better understanding of the issue.
Guests
Dr Glen Searle from the University of Queensland in the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences
Contributors
Benjamin Polazzon
Panorama
May 7th 2019Read more by Panorama
