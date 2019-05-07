Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

The future of Australian cities: Sustainability

Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash

Australia’s major cities are under increasing pressure as regional centres lag behind.

If the cities are all we have left, how can we make sure they don’t become areas of mass pollution?

Some say the answer lies in developing cities with sustainability in mind.

Benjamin Pollazzon spoke to an academic to get a better understanding of the issue.

Dr Glen Searle from the University of Queensland in the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences

Benjamin Polazzon

May 7th 2019
